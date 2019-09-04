Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Community Finl Md (TCFC) Position by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 1,558 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 58.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 110,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 79,075 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 189,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 605,066 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $53.21 million for 7.49 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 44,323 shares to 140,895 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 47,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52,513 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 18,368 shares. Citigroup owns 1,197 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 11,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 14 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 215,579 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 42,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 50,094 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated has 3,100 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 4,140 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.