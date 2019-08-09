Enerplus (ERF) Reaches $6.42 After 6.00% Up Move; Last Week Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Analysts

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 1.97 million shares traded or 117.83% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.51B company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $6.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ERF worth $90.78M more.

Among 5 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 53 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Monday, February 18 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Monday, February 11 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 6400 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26. See Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 9000.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 5900.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6600.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6800.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 8000.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 7300.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6600.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 9000.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7800.00 Maintain

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.

The stock increased 0.07% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6031. About 3.79 million shares traded or 141.86% up from the average. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.