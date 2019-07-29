Enerplus (ERF) Reaches $6.34 After 7.00% Up Move; Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 596,982 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.49 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $6.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ERF worth $104.51 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ellington Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital. The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Maxim Group. The stock of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. See Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $19.5 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 201,650 shares traded. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has risen 12.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Financial LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFC); 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC SAYS LISA MUMFORD CFO OF ELLINGTON FINANCIAL, RETIRED FROM HER POSITION WITH CO ON MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – JR HERLIHY ASSUMED ROLE OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $530.37 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

More notable recent Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Financial Announces Revised Estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.91 as of June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.39 million for 8.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.