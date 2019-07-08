Enerplus (ERF) Position Maintained by Barclays Plc; Kylin Management Trimmed Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $29.36 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 1.43M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 870.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 61,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,932 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 363,106 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enerplus Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus Corporation (ERF) CEO Ian Dundas on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) (ERX) by 20,300 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV) by 113,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,000 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc (Call).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Wynn Resorts, Ctrip.com International, and Talend Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.