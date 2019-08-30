Enerplus (ERF) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose While Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 773,701 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 2.04 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus EPS beats by $0.13 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Make This Dividend Mistake – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.71 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.