Enerplus (ERF) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Shorts at Tocagen (TOCA) Raised By 1.21%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) had an increase of 1.21% in short interest. TOCA’s SI was 1.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.21% from 1.15M shares previously. With 129,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s short sellers to cover TOCA’s short positions. The SI to Tocagen Inc’s float is 6.26%. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 64,741 shares traded. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 6.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOCA News: 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – TOCAGEN ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MLN IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 11/05/2018 – Tocagen Files Shelf Registration for Up to $100M of Securities; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN PACT GIVES APOLLOBIO LICENSE FOR DRUGS IN CHINA, HK; 07/03/2018 Tocagen Receives European Medicines Agency Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the Treatment of Glioma; 19/04/2018 – Tocagen at PEGS Essential Protein Engineering Summit May 1; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $88.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $31.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 – Tocagen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENT

Analysts expect Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 640.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_ERF’s profit would be $87.14M giving it 6.55 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Enerplus Corporation’s analysts see 23.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 463,615 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. The company has market cap of $140.79 million. The Company’s cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors , which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG).

Among 2 analysts covering Enerplus (TSE:ERF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enerplus had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, February 25.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 6.46 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.