Enerplus (ERF) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 66 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 60 reduced and sold their stock positions in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 78.70 million shares, up from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cedar Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 575.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. ERF’s profit would be $63.48 million giving it 6.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Enerplus Corporation’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 885,868 shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc owns 390,582 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 686,528 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 131,222 shares.

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cedar Realty Trust To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Realty: Preferred Stock Offers 7.4% Yield, A Large Discount On Improving Quality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $219.89 million. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 229,590 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Analysts await Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 42.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CDR’s profit will be $9.79M for 5.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.