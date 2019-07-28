Enerplus (ERF) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Apg Asset Management Us Has Boosted Ventas (VTR) Holding By $10.98 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 174,350 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 17.54 million shares with $1.12 billion value, up from 17.36M last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $24.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 2.39M shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Analysts expect Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 575.00% from last quarter's $0.04 EPS. ERF's profit would be $63.84M giving it 5.74 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Enerplus Corporation's analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 759,882 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 143,400 shares to 1.01M valued at $83.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 795,250 shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13. 10,000 shares were sold by Probst Robert F, worth $633,096.

