Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Comparison side by side

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.56 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enerplus Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enerplus Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation. Its rival TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Enerplus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enerplus Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 19%. About 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has 18.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation has stronger performance than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.