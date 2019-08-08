Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 1.09 N/A -2.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enerplus Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enerplus Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enerplus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enerplus Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.13, while its potential upside is 47.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has weaker performance than Enerplus Corporation

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Enerplus Corporation.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.