Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.21 N/A 1.87 2.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Antero Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enerplus Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Antero Resources Corporation’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation. Its rival Antero Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Enerplus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Enerplus Corporation and Antero Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Antero Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $9.75, while its potential upside is 176.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares and 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation has stronger performance than Antero Resources Corporation

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats Antero Resources Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.