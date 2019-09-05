Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s Financial Results Comparing With TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.65 N/A 1.23 11.69 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Energy Transfer LP and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Energy Transfer LP and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.56 beta indicates that Energy Transfer LP is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Energy Transfer LP and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.58% for Energy Transfer LP with consensus price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Transfer LP and TETRA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has 8.86% stronger performance while TETRA Technologies Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats TETRA Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.