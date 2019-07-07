Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.69 N/A 1.39 10.75 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -4.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Energy Transfer LP and Key Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Energy Transfer LP and Key Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Key Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Energy Transfer LP and Key Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 0 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Key Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 average target price and a 33.79% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Transfer LP and Key Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 0%. About 2.8% of Energy Transfer LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Key Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1% Key Energy Services Inc. -12.88% -6.74% 62.24% -62.14% -81.05% 53.62%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has weaker performance than Key Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Energy Transfer LP beats Key Energy Services Inc.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.