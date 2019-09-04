Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

This is a contrast between Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.63 N/A 1.23 11.69 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.25 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Energy Transfer LP and CSI Compressco LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Energy Transfer LP and CSI Compressco LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Energy Transfer LP’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Energy Transfer LP is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, CSI Compressco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. CSI Compressco LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Energy Transfer LP and CSI Compressco LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.76% for Energy Transfer LP with consensus target price of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP shares and 33.8% of CSI Compressco LP shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares. Comparatively, CSI Compressco LP has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP was less bullish than CSI Compressco LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Energy Transfer LP beats CSI Compressco LP.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.