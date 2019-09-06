Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

In table 1 we can see Energy Transfer LP and Andeavor Logistics LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Andeavor Logistics LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Transfer LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Energy Transfer LP and Andeavor Logistics LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that Energy Transfer LP is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Andeavor Logistics LP’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Energy Transfer LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Andeavor Logistics LP which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Energy Transfer LP and Andeavor Logistics LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.55% for Energy Transfer LP with consensus price target of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP shares and 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has 8.86% stronger performance while Andeavor Logistics LP has -0.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Energy Transfer LP.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.