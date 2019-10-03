Energy Transfer LP (ET) Reaches $12.64 After 6.00% Up Move; Springbok Capital Management Upped Occidental Pete (Put) (OXY) Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (OXY) stake by 117.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 7,995 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 14,800 shares with $744,000 value, up from 6,805 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp (Put) now has $37.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 896,067 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 2.70M shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 20.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $33.19 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $13.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ET worth $1.99B more.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Occidental closes $3.9B deal, reveals how much it’s divested since acquiring Anadarko – Houston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 30.51% above currents $42.41 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 29 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 19. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 13,775 shares. M Secs has 13,446 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 390 shares. 66,854 are owned by Loomis Sayles Commerce Limited Partnership. Cypress Capital Grp owns 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,720 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3.02M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 1.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13.31M shares. Iberiabank has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 532,748 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.22% or 250,347 shares. Guardian Investment Management holds 16,015 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stifel Corp has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $227,700 worth of stock. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp (Call) (NYSE:DG) stake by 24,300 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 5,086 shares and now owns 114 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.19 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

More notable recent Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Transfer Makes A Big Move – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: How Investors Can Boost Their Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ET’s profit will be $945.34M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Transfer LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.