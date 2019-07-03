Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Contrasting side by side

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.67 N/A 1.39 10.75 Parker Drilling Company 20 0.55 N/A -24.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Energy Transfer LP and Parker Drilling Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 0 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Parker Drilling Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 4.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Energy Transfer LP and Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 80.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Energy Transfer LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1% Parker Drilling Company 12.85% 18.54% -2.79% -87.09% -96.43% -2.79%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has 13.1% stronger performance while Parker Drilling Company has -2.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Parker Drilling Company on 5 of the 7 factors.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.