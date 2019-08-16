Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Transfer LP has 57.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Energy Transfer LP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Energy Transfer LP and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP N/A 15 11.69 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Energy Transfer LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Energy Transfer LP is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Energy Transfer LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

With average price target of $20.33, Energy Transfer LP has a potential upside of 52.28%. The potential upside of the peers is 50.11%. With higher probable upside potential for Energy Transfer LP’s peers, research analysts think Energy Transfer LP is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Transfer LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energy Transfer LP are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Transfer LP has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Energy Transfer LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Energy Transfer LP’s peers beat Energy Transfer LP.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.