Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Energy Transfer LP has 57.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Energy Transfer LP and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Energy Transfer LP and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP N/A 15 11.69 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Energy Transfer LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Energy Transfer LP is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Energy Transfer LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

$20.33 is the consensus price target of Energy Transfer LP, with a potential upside of 43.78%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%. Based on the results given earlier, Energy Transfer LP is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Transfer LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has weaker performance than Energy Transfer LP’s peers.

Liquidity

Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.56 shows that Energy Transfer LP is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Energy Transfer LP’s peers have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Energy Transfer LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Energy Transfer LP.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.