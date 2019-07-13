Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Comparison side by side

Since Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.70 N/A 1.39 10.75 Basic Energy Services Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -5.45 0.00

Demonstrates Energy Transfer LP and Basic Energy Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Energy Transfer LP and Basic Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energy Transfer LP are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Basic Energy Services Inc. has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Basic Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Transfer LP and Basic Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 0 0.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Basic Energy Services Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 104.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of Energy Transfer LP shares and 87.9% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Energy Transfer LP’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1% Basic Energy Services Inc. 2.02% -19.68% -48.68% -66.45% -82.58% -34.11%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP had bullish trend while Basic Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Basic Energy Services Inc.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.