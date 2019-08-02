Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd Has 0.5 Sentiment

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced their stakes in OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd. The investment managers in our database reported: 185,330 shares, up from 135,789 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ET’s profit would be $943.08 million giving it 9.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Energy Transfer LP’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 3.63 million shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 20.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.89 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

More notable recent Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Transfer: An 8% Yielder To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Bullish On Energy Transfer – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is Energy Transfer and Its Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,786 activity.

More notable recent Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPDATE: Oxbridge Re Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Oxbridge Re Holdings’s (NASDAQ:OXBR) Devastating 80% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oxbridge Re Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $5.85 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited for 120,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 14,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 12,260 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,269 shares.