Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)’s Financial Results Comparing With CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Pollution & Treatment Controls. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery Inc. 10 5.99 N/A 0.46 23.87 CECO Environmental Corp. 8 0.71 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Energy Recovery Inc. and CECO Environmental Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2% CECO Environmental Corp. 0.00% -6.1% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Energy Recovery Inc.’s 4.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 333.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CECO Environmental Corp. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Energy Recovery Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor CECO Environmental Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Energy Recovery Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CECO Environmental Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Energy Recovery Inc. and CECO Environmental Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CECO Environmental Corp. 0 0 5 3.00

Energy Recovery Inc. has a 44.44% upside potential and an average price target of $13. On the other hand, CECO Environmental Corp.’s potential upside is 37.39% and its average price target is $9.7. Based on the data given earlier, Energy Recovery Inc. is looking more favorable than CECO Environmental Corp., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.8% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of CECO Environmental Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Energy Recovery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of CECO Environmental Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15% CECO Environmental Corp. 2.67% -3.85% 19.25% 34.35% 40.49% 36.74%

For the past year Energy Recovery Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CECO Environmental Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Energy Recovery Inc. beats CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries. The Environmental segment designs and manufactures cyclone systems; scrubbers; regenerative thermal and catalytic oxidizers; dust collectors and baghouses; standard and engineered industrial ducting products; fabric filters and cartridge collectors; ventilation and exhaust systems for emissions and contaminants; and process cooling systems for steel in rolling mills. This segment also provides component parts for industrial air systems; and alternatives to traditional duct components, as well as custom metal engineered fabrication services. The Fluid Handling and Filtration segment designs and manufactures centrifugal pumps for corrosive, abrasive, and high temperature liquids; filter products for air and liquid filtration; precious metal recovery systems; carbonate precipitators; and air movement and exhaust systems for use in the aquarium/aquaculture, plating and metal finishing, food and beverage, chemical/petrochemical, wastewater treatment, desalination, and pharmaceutical markets. The company serves natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, boiler manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, metals and minerals, industrial manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.