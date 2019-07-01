Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Increased Its Fluor (FLR) Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Fluor Corp (FLR) stake by 268.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 615,415 shares as Fluor Corp (FLR)’s stock declined 17.77%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 844,255 shares with $31.07 million value, up from 228,840 last quarter. Fluor Corp now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 562,828 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn

Analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1. ERII's profit would be $2.83 million giving it 53.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Energy Recovery, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) stake by 12,450 shares to 499,036 valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 39,657 shares and now owns 432,112 shares. Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 22 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0% or 1,762 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 19,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 73,336 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement has 127,810 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 0% or 11,506 shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tortoise Management Limited reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.89% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 91,409 shares. 1,109 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. Shares for $501,786 were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with "Buy". Canaccord Genuity maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity has "Buy" rating and $56 target. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with "Buy". Barclays Capital maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Thursday, February 21 with "Hold" rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to "Neutral" rating and $2800 target in Tuesday, May 7 report.

