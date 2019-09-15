Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR). The two are both Pollution & Treatment Controls companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery Inc. 10 6.71 N/A 0.46 23.87 Select Energy Services Inc. 11 0.62 N/A 0.26 38.52

In table 1 we can see Energy Recovery Inc. and Select Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Select Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Energy Recovery Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Energy Recovery Inc. is currently more affordable than Select Energy Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Energy Recovery Inc. and Select Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2% Select Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Energy Recovery Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Select Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Energy Recovery Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Select Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Energy Recovery Inc. and Select Energy Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Select Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Select Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 17.79% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Energy Recovery Inc. and Select Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.8% and 80% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Energy Recovery Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Select Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15% Select Energy Services Inc. -1.17% -14.47% -7.29% 16.9% -33.96% 60.92%

For the past year Energy Recovery Inc. was more bullish than Select Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Energy Recovery Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Select Energy Services Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Accommodations and Rentals segment offers workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment supporting drilling, completion, and production operations. The Wellsite Completion and Construction Services segment provides crane and logistics services, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas.