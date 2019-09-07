Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery Inc. 10 6.63 N/A 0.46 23.87 BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 8.45 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Energy Recovery Inc. and BioHiTech Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2% BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.33 shows that Energy Recovery Inc. is 333.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioHiTech Global Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Energy Recovery Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioHiTech Global Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Energy Recovery Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioHiTech Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Energy Recovery Inc. and BioHiTech Global Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioHiTech Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Recovery Inc. has a 35.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.8% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares and 2.5% of BioHiTech Global Inc. shares. 3.2% are Energy Recovery Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.66% of BioHiTech Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15% BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98%

For the past year Energy Recovery Inc. was more bullish than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Summary

Energy Recovery Inc. beats BioHiTech Global Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.