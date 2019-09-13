Energy Opportunities Capital Management Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $437,736 as Market Valuation Declined; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted by $806,000 Its Holding

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 53,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 6.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 213,605 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 36,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 97,551 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 13,819 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Co. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 18,273 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 8,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Laurion Capital Lp owns 13,587 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 107,347 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 5,790 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 50,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 200 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 50,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,785 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 49,166 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

