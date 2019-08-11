Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.75 Million as Stock Declined; Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Prudential Financial Increased Position by $8.35 Million as Valuation Rose

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 151,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 746,742 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.15M, up from 594,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 247,243 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 40,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 53,411 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 94,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 33,570 shares to 342,604 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,970 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.