Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Its Dril (DRQ) Holding by $778,725 as Stock Price Rose; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Boston Family Office Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 17,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 29,304 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 165,883 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 73,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 71,851 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 144,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 10.38M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 403.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 316,056 shares. Hgk Asset has invested 0.09% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). The Texas-based Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 99,546 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 49,020 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 69,860 shares. 65,200 were accumulated by Swiss Savings Bank. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Numerixs Invest Incorporated reported 200 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 453,296 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 221,298 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 8 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 34,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 105,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 986,998 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd owns 17,170 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 381,300 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.12% or 110,115 shares. Destination Wealth holds 3,181 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 19,638 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 2.25 million shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 5,394 were reported by Farmers Natl Bank. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company holds 92,259 shares. Amp Limited holds 5.92 million shares. Security holds 0.1% or 14,987 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 49,075 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 6,970 shares to 181,397 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

