Energy Opportunities Capital Management Stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) Has Lowered by $950,733; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $40.79 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.73. About 775,425 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 135,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 307,095 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 442,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 73,607 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX)

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc holds 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,222 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 541,541 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,200 are held by Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il accumulated 294,903 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa, France-based fund reported 68,334 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winslow Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.55% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greylin Invest Mangement reported 22,305 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 40,652 shares stake. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 11,200 shares. Buckingham Cap Management, Alabama-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.23% or 104,590 shares in its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.28 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

