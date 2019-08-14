Energy Opportunities Capital Management Stake in Eog Res Com (EOG) Lowered by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Shareholder Wesbanco Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $452,016 as Share Price Rose

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 23,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 38,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 4.88M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 11,146 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 105,353 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 06/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT AIR MECHANICS,RELATED CLASSIFICATIONS JOIN TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on Allegiant Travel Co; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden: FAA Must Address Reported Allegiant Air Passenger Safety Concerns; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 CAPEX EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS OF $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 1.49 BLN, UP 13.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 Allegiant Air Mechanics And Related Classifications Join Teamsters; 25/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaconlight Ltd Co holds 2.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 83,000 shares. 7.20M are owned by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Culbertson A N And reported 39,524 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,560 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 1.60M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 68,920 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% or 872,123 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old National Bank In reported 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0% or 3,762 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 26,500 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 17,275 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 8,387 shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (XLU) by 19,212 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (QUAL) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 138.30% or $1.30 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.52 million for 15.92 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.27% negative EPS growth.