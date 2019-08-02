Energy Opportunities Capital Management Stake in Dril (DRQ) Has Cut by $778,725; Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Position as Valuation Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.27M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 17,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 29,304 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 200,512 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,000 were accumulated by Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 104,169 shares. Hl Finance Services Ltd Co invested in 27,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macroview Management Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 226 shares. Hennessy holds 0.44% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 298,419 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 832,554 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 94,746 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% or 198 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 27,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wheatland Advsrs holds 65,888 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Grimes & has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,126 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.05% or 26,749 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 133,960 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc invested in 90,982 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,545 shares to 35,090 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 410.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip Enters Into FEED Contract and Frame Agreement for Sea Lion Project Subsea Production Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bull-bear stalemate persists, S&P 500 extends pullback from major resistance – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 06, 2019.