Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its Position in National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) by $1.77 Million; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 67,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 111,637 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 179,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 3.79M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 109 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 29,218 shares. Amp Invsts invested 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 30,768 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Da Davidson Co holds 0.02% or 47,691 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J stated it has 0.87% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 15,785 shares. 187,450 were reported by Pictet Asset Management Limited. 26,099 were accumulated by Heartland Advsr. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or has invested 0.51% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.32M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.