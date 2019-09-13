Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) by $323,070; Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 4.21M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 513,067 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.14M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.07% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Sei holds 0.01% or 78,392 shares in its portfolio. 163,631 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 6,418 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt LP has invested 3.78% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Philadelphia Comm reported 291,378 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 658,167 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.29% stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 7,324 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 59,402 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 6,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 4,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 7,502 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. 11,500 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares with value of $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of stock. The insider Fawcett John J. bought $307,717.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.49M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O.