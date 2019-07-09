Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Position by $1.77 Million as Valuation Declined; Valero Energy (VLO) Market Valuation Declined While Community Financial Services Group Has Upped Its Stake

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 67,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,637 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 179,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 3.28M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 2.60 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.