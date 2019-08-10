Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its Helmerich & Payne Com (HP) Holding; Brown & Brown (BRO) Sentiment Is 0.93

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) stake by 37.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 12,546 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 20,868 shares with $1.16M value, down from 33,414 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc Com now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.72 million shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500.

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 106 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 114 sold and decreased their equity positions in Brown & Brown Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 193.20 million shares, down from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brown & Brown Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 97 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.88M for 24.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 836,316 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of WBR Insurance Agency, LLC; Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc.; Bell Insurance Agency Corporation; and Robertson Insurance Agency, Co. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. for 4.90 million shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 850,700 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 3.19% invested in the company for 2.97 million shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.82 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Creative Planning invested in 9,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Lifeplan Finance Gru invested in 1,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 47,002 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Captrust Financial holds 1,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 710,364 shares. Synovus Financial reported 580 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 1,440 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 34,915 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 4,295 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 508 shares. 14,631 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd. Monroe Retail Bank Mi reported 0.41% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 31.40 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital.