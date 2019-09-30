Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) by $323,070 as Stock Declined; Diversified Trust Co Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $852,950 as Stock Value Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 17,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 589,088 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00 million, up from 572,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 6.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 6.90 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 22,975 shares. National Bank reported 8,808 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc reported 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bp Public Limited holds 0.04% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 363,350 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 59,684 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 139,915 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 537,506 shares. 51 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company. Zeke Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,274 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 1.16 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,600 were reported by Icon Advisers Inc. Fil has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.20M shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cabot to divest part of pipeline assets – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Earnings: Why COG Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 10,000 shares to 8,883 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard by 71,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Management holds 0.23% or 15,132 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 8,000 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 155,329 shares. Eagle Ltd Company owns 29,029 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 522,555 shares. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Company reported 9,092 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mgmt holds 0.72% or 44,572 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.62% or 2.28M shares. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 1,929 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 0.36% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 66,945 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Diversified Communications has 1.43% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt holds 2.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 81,300 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).