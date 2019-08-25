Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) Stake by $950,733; Stock Rose; Nisource Com (NI) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Stake by $11.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 402,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 1.96M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 135,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 307,095 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 442,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 595,994 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.29 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) by 31,641 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 72,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).