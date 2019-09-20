Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has Increased by $380,016

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 223,206 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 53,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 2.48 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

