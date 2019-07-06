Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Albemarle Com (ALB) as Valuation Declined; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Cut as Share Price Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.16M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 4,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,233 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 10,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 617,877 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.52 million for 12.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.