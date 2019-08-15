Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Trimmed By $608,440 Its Gulfport Energy Com New (GPOR) Stake; Northeast Bancorp (NBN)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Gulfport Energy Corp Com New (GPOR) stake by 35.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 76,055 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp Com New (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 136,515 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 212,570 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp Com New now has $467.83M valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.935. About 2.95M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 25 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 26 trimmed and sold stakes in Northeast Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 15,588 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia’s Telstra posts lowest profit since listing, flags $675 mln NBN hit – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s Telstra profit slumps, flags up to A$1 bln impact from NBN rollout – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northeast Bank (NBN) CEO Rick Wayne on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp and Northeast Bank Complete Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.91 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $217,096 activity.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NOG,GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas: Here’s Why Prices Could Tumble Below $2 Shortly – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were bought by Wood David M..