Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Helmerich & Payne Com (HP) Holding by $690,030; Shares Declined; Crestwood Advisors Has Raised Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $900,276

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 20,868 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 33,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 396,709 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 221,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.52 million, up from 215,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $180.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $25.73 million for 38.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 9,657 shares to 37,692 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

