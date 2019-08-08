Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) by $2.38 Million; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 156,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 191,004 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 91,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 44,160 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 135,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 2.35M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 8,900 shares. 397,077 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Llc. Moreover, M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,224 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,265 shares. 4,725 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Swiss Comml Bank owns 165,200 shares. Shanda Asset Limited has 0.14% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 10,000 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.14% or 150,075 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Emory University owns 28,287 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 27,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 14,919 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Lp accumulated 30,346 shares. Intll Incorporated Ca owns 19,150 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 163,001 shares.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JOE, NBIX, WWE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Neurocrine (NBIX) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/29: (LXU) (RNG) (NBIX) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares to 359,900 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Global Invsts has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 17,963 are owned by Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Envestnet Asset stated it has 308,956 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc accumulated 17,551 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 443,096 are owned by Balyasny Asset Llc. Advisor Ltd Liability holds 12,151 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 231 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company reported 11,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 159,410 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 16,001 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 777,950 shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.