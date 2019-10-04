Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) as Market Valuation Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Has Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.91. About 1.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 107,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, up from 91,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 3.67M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The New York-based Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whittier Tru holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 3,060 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 3,234 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com reported 9,826 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co owns 29,426 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 118,233 shares. Stonebridge Ltd stated it has 890 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Inc reported 67,028 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% stake. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability reported 30,994 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.37% or 364,780 shares. Counselors has 0.14% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 149,586 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 8.11 million shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.