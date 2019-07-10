Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Albemarle Com (ALB) by $382,968; Cypress Capital Group Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $306.2. About 781,592 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 4,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,233 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 10,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 211,930 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.51M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 11,233 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Personal Cap holds 217,489 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 17,637 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 179,312 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 2,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1.89M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.01% or 92,123 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 916,940 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc reported 21,243 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 164,340 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 3,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 5,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Outlook For Albemarle Calls For Investor Patience – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Albemarle vs. Pattern Energy – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Albemarle’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLK, MA, ADBE, ORCL – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Adobe Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated owns 41,431 shares. Tiger Mgmt Limited has invested 1.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Weiss Multi holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 11,500 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 36,928 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,892 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Colony Gru Lc stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Bender Robert And Associates has 3.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,650 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 263 shares. Brinker Inc owns 8,521 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has 89,030 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7 shares.