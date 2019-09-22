Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) by $323,070; Bok Finl (BOKF) Share Price Declined While Vanguard Group Has Cut Its Position by $4.77 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 63,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.37M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 234,238 shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN; 20/03/2018 – A BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO MAINTAIN CURRENT POLICY INTEREST RATE FOR A WHILE GIVEN WEAK INFLATION – MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – BOK Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 6.05 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.03% or 3.79 million shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 28,653 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 114,056 are held by Pnc Fin Service Group. Gulf Bank (Uk) owns 99,559 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,351 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hgk Asset Inc has 1.12% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 168,333 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 1.80 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd reported 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2.31 million shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv accumulated 43,970 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Valley National Advisers owns 212 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Community Natl Bank Na has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 22,747 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9,673 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $45.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 615,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BOKF shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 110,862 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 755,870 shares. Laurion Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 5,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 4,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 450 were accumulated by Next Fin Gp Incorporated. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Citigroup holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 15,147 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc invested in 1,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Prescott Grp Incorporated Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Captrust Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 510 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,596 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 4,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.