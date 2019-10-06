Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) by $323,070 as Shares Declined; State Street Has Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $141.07 Million as Valuation Rose

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 766,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 26.68M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92B, down from 27.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 6.27 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.04B for 14.13 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $121.69 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares were bought by BEST RHYS J, worth $122,303. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

