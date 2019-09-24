Energy Opportunities Capital Management Boosted Position in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by $305,295 as Share Price Declined; Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $7.12 Million

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by 107.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 101,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 196,139 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 94,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technolog Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 1.35 million shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.6% of Forum Energy

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 97,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.76M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Company has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 142,124 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta owns 10,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 1 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 53,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 6,392 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 134,088 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 23,417 shares. 162,254 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 41 shares. Commerce Bancorp holds 15,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 127,413 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 442,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41,500 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 17,865 shares to 260,540 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 58,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.