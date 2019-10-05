Energy Income Partners Upped Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position By $16.25 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased U S Bancorp (USB) Holding By $1.63 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased U S Bancorp (USB) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 31,432 shares as U S Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 387,146 shares with $20.29M value, down from 418,578 last quarter. U S Bancorp now has $84.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 812,350 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 17.26M shares with $360.44M value, up from 16.45M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Counsel Inc Pa reported 233,776 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 987,512 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,669 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta owns 582,341 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 37,141 shares. 10,772 are held by Forte Llc Adv. Fifth Third Bank holds 22,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.07% or 101,239 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Global Endowment Management Lp holds 23,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 15.19M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 90,663 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 26,344 are held by Cannell Peter B & Communication.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 More Reason to Love Enterprise Products Partners – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston loses one spot on 2019 Forbes 400 list of richest Americans – Houston Business Journal” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These 3 Stocks Anchor My Portfolio – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 9.65% above currents $20.52 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 508,910 shares to 929,495 valued at $81.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 15,308 shares and now owns 130,947 shares. Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) was reduced too.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 35,544 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Comml Bank accumulated 0.25% or 430,875 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 162,138 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 24,519 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,251 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.81 million shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 0.09% or 14,282 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 4,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1,744 shares. Capital City Com Fl holds 50,991 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 5.72 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.19% stake.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is U.S. Bancorp The New Poster Child For The U.S. Banking Industry After Wells Fargoâ€™s Fall From Grace? – Forbes” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Should Investors Really Sell US Bancorp? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 5,370 shares to 11,350 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 64,335 shares and now owns 149,259 shares. Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is 4.64% above currents $54.09 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 31. Macquarie Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, August 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18.