Energy Income Partners Trimmed Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Market Value Rose; The Coca (KO) Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Lowered Holding

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 11.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 80,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 214,363 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46M, down from 295,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143.04. About 1.39 million shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

