Energy Income Partners Trimmed Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $6.52 Million; Share Price Rose; North Star Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Treehouse Foods (THS) by $517,504 as Market Valuation Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 18,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 26,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 864,001 shares traded or 62.93% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69 million, down from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 1.26 million shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,457 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc reported 6.37M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt Lc stated it has 154,672 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc owns 69,685 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc stated it has 212,274 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 6,590 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.31% or 76,795 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 579,021 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ballentine Partners Ltd Co accumulated 35,223 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 33,453 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 5,645 shares. Samson Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 14.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 3.21 million shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $213.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 366,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Leon Black, 3M, Acelity, OpenTable, Venga – Mergers & Acquisitions” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Stocks To Hold During The Economic Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) and Encourages TreeHouse Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,642 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 207,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 91,266 shares. Northern accumulated 477,472 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 165 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 97,370 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 34,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 54,750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 23,445 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Inc has 0.06% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 139,115 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Clearbridge Invs invested in 39,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.